comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 12.09.2023 | 4:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawan Dream Girl 2 Gadar 2 Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna to star in a love story: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna to star in a love story: Report

en Bollywood News Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna to star in a love story: Report

The upcoming film will be directed by debutante Bodhayan Roy Chaudhury.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna are set to star in a love story. According to a report by PinkVilla, the film, which is currently untitled, will be directed by debutante Bodhayan Roy Chaudhury.

Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna to star in a love story: Report

Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna to star in a love story: Report

The film is said to be a quirky love story set in Mumbai. The report also said that the shoot for the film has already begun and is expected to be completed by November 2023. The film is slated to release in the first half of 2024.

Massey and Khanna have both been on a roll in recent years, with Massey starring in a number of critically acclaimed films, including Gaslight and Mumbaikar. Khanna, on the other hand, made her mark in Hindi cinema with Madras Cafe whereas she also has a prominent role in the upcoming action flick Yodha. She has also starred in well-known web shows like Rudra and Farzi.

Massey is currently awaiting the release of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, which is scheduled to come out in cinemas on October 27.

Also Read: From Hindi professor to Vidhu Vinod Chopra, to mom and Rahul Dravid, Vikrant Massey opens up about the impactful teachers in his life

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sunny Deol takes a trip to US along with…

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on the…

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to clash with Ajay…

Audiences reacts on Akshay Kumar’s Mision…

A. R. Rahman clarifies on 'Marakkuma Nenjam…

Fans of A R Rahman slam his Chennai concert;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification