Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna are set to star in a love story. According to a report by PinkVilla, the film, which is currently untitled, will be directed by debutante Bodhayan Roy Chaudhury.

Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna to star in a love story: Report

The film is said to be a quirky love story set in Mumbai. The report also said that the shoot for the film has already begun and is expected to be completed by November 2023. The film is slated to release in the first half of 2024.

Massey and Khanna have both been on a roll in recent years, with Massey starring in a number of critically acclaimed films, including Gaslight and Mumbaikar. Khanna, on the other hand, made her mark in Hindi cinema with Madras Cafe whereas she also has a prominent role in the upcoming action flick Yodha. She has also starred in well-known web shows like Rudra and Farzi.

Massey is currently awaiting the release of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, which is scheduled to come out in cinemas on October 27.

