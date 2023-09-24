comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 24.09.2023 | 12:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawan Dream Girl 2 Gadar 2 Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur confirm they are expecting their first baby, see their announcement

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur confirm they are expecting their first baby, see their announcement

en Bollywood News Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur confirm they are expecting their first baby, see their announcement

Vikrant Massey confirmed the pregnancy news of his wife, Sheetal Thakur with an adorable post!

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Vikrant Massey joyfully confirmed the pregnancy news of his wife Sheetal Thakur with a heartwarming Instagram post. Sharing a wedding photo with his partner, Sheetal, he captioned it, “New beginnings”.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur confirm they are expecting their first baby, see their announcement

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur confirm they are expecting their first baby, see their announcement

Vikrant and Sheetal began with dating in 2015, to tying the knot in February 2022 and are now all set to welcome the newest member of their family!

As Vikrant steps into this new phase of ‘Fatherhood’, he also has an exciting lineup of projects and will be next seen in 12th Fail among many other unannounced ones!

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are expecting their first child: Report

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to shoot…

RagNeeti Wedding: Arvind Kejriwal and…

Bombay High Court judge says films like…

Zeenat Aman recovers from “a horrible flu”…

Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar,…

Kareena Kapoor Khan to join Ajay Devgn on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification