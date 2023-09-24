Actor Vikrant Massey joyfully confirmed the pregnancy news of his wife Sheetal Thakur with a heartwarming Instagram post. Sharing a wedding photo with his partner, Sheetal, he captioned it, “New beginnings”.
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur confirm they are expecting their first baby, see their announcement
Vikrant and Sheetal began with dating in 2015, to tying the knot in February 2022 and are now all set to welcome the newest member of their family!
As Vikrant steps into this new phase of ‘Fatherhood’, he also has an exciting lineup of projects and will be next seen in 12th Fail among many other unannounced ones!
