Pooja Entertainment's mass action film, Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, is all set to hit the theatres on Dussehra 2023. With each passing day, the buzz for the film, featuring the trio of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan, intensifies. In a move designed to stoke the excitement of eager fans even further, the makers have come up with the coolest and unique idea to announce the teaser of the Tiger Shroff starrer film.

Tiger Shroff announces Ganapath-A Hero is Born teaser to be out in September 27, 2023, watch

The video showcases Tiger Shroff, standing atop the world pulling off a stunt. He talks about how much he missed his fans and wonders if they've been curious about his absence from the big screen. He shares a sneak peek, offering fans a glimpse into the captivating and larger-than-life futuristic world of Ganapath: A Hero is Born that awaits them.

Jacky Bhagnani has put together a grand cinematic endeavour on a scale rarely seen in Indian cinema. This magnum opus promises to transport audiences into an unparalleled cinematic experience. According to sources, Tiger Shroff fraught with danger climbed a whooping 80-storey building and shot this thrilling video to tease his fans with the world of Ganapath. The special video announces the teaser launch date on 27th September.

Pooja Entertainment presents Ganapath: A Hero Is Born in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl, and featuring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

