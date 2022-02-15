Television star Vibhu Raghave, who is popularly known for his role in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, is presently battling stage 4 cancer. In a series of videos shared a few days ago, the actor notified his colleagues, fans and friends that he had been unwell for a while. During his tests, the doctors found a rare kind of cancer in him, which is in the fourth stage.

While the actor did not give enough details on the kind of cancer, he said that it is aggressive and hence took quick medication. The video shot just before his initial chemotherapy has him getting emotional as he shared his health update, and asked people to pray for him. “I never expected that. In a day, life changed, totally upside down. Nevertheless, we are trying to be strong and we are going ahead with it,” the actor said.

Wanting to keep it light, he showed off his teeka and an amulet on his bed and said, “Besides having the best doctors and the best team around me, I have all the blessings and love. There’s so much happening. Everybody’s praying and sending love and best wishes. Let’s hope for the best.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIBHU k RAGHAVE (@vibhuzinsta)

In another video, the star showed gratitude to his friends and family, saying that he feels exceptionally blessed to have them around in his dullest period of life. Vibhu later added that he just wished that he never had to undergo such a

hard time to realize that. “With time we will be able to get to the other side, bright and healthy and can go back into the sunlight again,” he shared.

Vibhu Raghava is an Indian actor who actively works in the TV industry. He is popularly known for his role in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins drama and also appeared in Yadvi, Rhythm movies.

