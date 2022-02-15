comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.02.2022 | 11:20 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Nisha Aur Uske Cousins actor Vibhu Raghava says he is battling stage 4 cancer in emotional videos

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Television star Vibhu Raghave, who is popularly known for his role in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, is presently battling stage 4 cancer. In a series of videos shared a few days ago, the actor notified his colleagues, fans and friends that he had been unwell for a while. During his tests, the doctors found a rare kind of cancer in him, which is in the fourth stage.

Nisha Aur Uske Cousins actor Vibhu Raghava says he is battling stage 4 cancer in emotional videos

While the actor did not give enough details on the kind of cancer, he said that it is aggressive and hence took quick medication. The video shot just before his initial chemotherapy has him getting emotional as he shared his health update, and asked people to pray for him. “I never expected that. In a day, life changed, totally upside down. Nevertheless, we are trying to be strong and we are going ahead with it,” the actor said.

Wanting to keep it light, he showed off his teeka and an amulet on his bed and said, “Besides having the best doctors and the best team around me, I have all the blessings and love. There’s so much happening. Everybody’s praying and sending love and best wishes. Let’s hope for the best.”

 

In another video, the star showed gratitude to his friends and family, saying that he feels exceptionally blessed to have them around in his dullest period of life. Vibhu later added that he just wished that he never had to undergo such a

hard time to realize that. “With time we will be able to get to the other side, bright and healthy and can go back into the sunlight again,” he shared.

Vibhu Raghava is an Indian actor who actively works in the TV industry. He is popularly known for his role in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins drama and also appeared in Yadvi, Rhythm movies.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone,…

Sobhita Dhulipala joins Aditya Roy Kapur and…

EXO’s D.O. and Lee Se Hee in talks to star…

K-pop group ITZY members Lia And Yeji…

Sonam Kapoor’s millionaire husband Anand…

Hometown Cha Cha Cha star Kim Seon Ho…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification