In a now-deleted tweet, the actor had expressed his anger over the murder and gangrape of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua.

Actor Vikrant Massey, who was most recently seen in 12th Fail, has apologised for his now-viral 2018 tweet. In a now-deleted tweet, the actor had expressed his anger over the murder and gangrape of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua. In his apology note on Tuesday, the actor said that he did not want to ‘hurt, malign or disrespect’ the Hindu community.

Vikrant Massey apologises for ‘hurting’ Hindu sentiments after 2018 tweet featuring Ram-Sita cartoon goes viral: “I hold all faiths, beliefs and religions with the highest possible regard”

Issuing an apology, Vikrant Massey wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I’d like to say a few words: It was never my intention to hurt, malign or disrespect the Hindu community.”

He continued, “But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also release the distasteful nature of it. The same could have been said without adding the cartoon which was published in a newspaper. And I’d with utmost humility like to apologise to each and everyone who has been hurt.”

“As you all by now know, that I hold all faiths, beliefs and religions with the highest possible regard. We all grow up with time and reflect upon our mistakes. This was mine,” Massey concluded.

For unversed, the actor had shared a cartoon which showed Goddess Sita in conversation with Lord Ram, which read, “I’m so glad I was kidnapped by Ravan and not by your bhakts!” The actor had posted the said editorial cartoon and wrote, “Half baked potatoes and half-baked nationalists will only cause a pain in the gut. #KathuaCasr #Unnao #Shame.”

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey will next star in The Sabarmati Report, based on the real-life incident of 2002 incident of The Sabarmati Express fire.

