During his speech, the actor confessed that it had been a while since he received Best Actor and he had started to believe he might not be one.

Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 on Tuesday night in Mumbai. He won the said award for his performance in Atlee Kumar’s directorial, Jawan. During his speech, the actor confessed that it had been a while since he received Best Actor and he had started to believe he might not win now.

Shah Rukh Khan gives heartwarming speech after winning Best Actor for Jawan at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024: “Bahut saal ho gaye”

“Shukriya sari jury member ka jinhone mujhko best actor ke liye layak samjha aur bahut saal ho gaye mujhe best actor ka award nahin mila toh aisa lagne laga tha ki ab milega hi nahin. Mujhe bahut khushi hai. Mujhe awards bahut ache lagte hai …main thoda laalchi hoon, greedy hoon. (I thank the jury who considered me worthy of the Best Actor award. I have not received the Best Actor Award in a long time. It seemed as if I would not get it again…So I am extremely happy. I like awards. I am a bit greedy),” Shah Rukh Khan said in his speech, which left the audience in splits.

He saw Dunki director Vidhu Vinod Chopra in the audience and quipped, “Mere se zyada Vidhu Vinod Chopra ko acche lagte hai. Hum dono share kar lenge,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan went on to thank Atlee, his co-stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, music director Anirudh Ravichander and everyone involved in making Jawan a stupendous success. “I am genuinely thrilled and touched that people have recognized the work that I have put in. Work of an artist is not important… all the people around him or her make everything come together. I promise I will keep working hard and entertain India and people who are living abroad as many years as I can. Whether it takes me to dance, to fall, to fly, to romance, to be evil, to be a bad guy, to be a good guy… Inshallah, I will keep working hard,” he said.

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing return with Pathaan, followed by Jawan and Dunki. The former two films ended up earning more than Rs. 1000 crore at the box office globally whereas Dunki was also a success with Rs. 212.42 crores at the Indian box office.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next project but speculations are that he is working with Sujoy Ghosh for Red Chillies Entertainment’s next King, starring alongside Suhana Khan.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.