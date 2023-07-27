This collaboration marks a significant milestone as two powerhouses in the entertainment industry come together to announce two ambitious projects, breathing new life into the art

Applause Entertainment announces collaboration with Andolan Films, spearheaded by Vikramaditya Motwane, to embark on an exciting journey of revolutionary storytelling. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as two powerhouses in the entertainment industry come together to announce two ambitious projects, breathing new life into the art of storytelling.

The first, titled "Indi(r)a’s Emergency, is a captivating three-part docu-series that will immerse audiences into one of the starkest chapters in India's post-independence history—The Emergency. With the compelling narration of Swanand Kirkire, this contemporary historical exploration employs a combination of archival footage and animation, bringing to life events that shook a nation.

The second series is an adaptation of the book "Black Warrant – Confessions of a Tihar Jailer" authored by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury. Offering a glimpse into the mystery and enigma surrounding Tihar, India's largest and most infamous prison and the inmates incarcerated there, this gritty drama is told through the eyes of a young Jailer.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, "At Applause Entertainment, our vision has always been to disrupt storytelling and create compelling narratives that captivate audiences. Joining hands with the brilliant Vikramaditya Motwane and Andolan Films allows us to push boundaries and embark on a journey of retelling contemporary Indian history for modern audiences"

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, "I am thrilled to partner with Applause Entertainment for these two ambitious projects. Both Black Warrant and Indi(r)a’s Emergency delve into significant chapters of Indian history, presenting unique narratives. Collaborating with a team that shares the same passion for storytelling and pushing creative boundaries is an incredible opportunity."

