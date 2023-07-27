Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has taken a significant stride in her professional journey by investing in a lavish office space in Mumbai's bustling locale of Andheri West. Joining the league of esteemed celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, who have recently ventured into real estate acquisitions, Sara has acquired a premium office space worth Rs. 9 crores in the prestigious Lotus Signature building.

Sara Ali Khan purchases a luxurious office in a swanky, state-of-the-art building

A symbol of triumph in the film industry is often witnessed when budding stars venture into the world of real estate, and Sara Ali Khan's latest move reflects her growing stature and prosperity in the showbiz world. The search for an ideal office space was evident as she was spotted exploring options across the city, but she ultimately found her dream workspace in the state-of-the-art Lotus Signature, developed by renowned producer and real estate tycoon, Anand Pandit's Lotus Developers.

Among the many aspects that appealed to Sara, the prime location of Lotus Signature stood out, offering convenient accessibility to numerous production houses and media offices. The strategic positioning of the property ensured ease of work and interaction within the industry. Reports indicate that the investment also guarantees excellent value for money, practical detailing, and top-notch amenities, further enhancing Sara's work environment.

Presently, the office space is in its construction phase and is expected to be fully operational by September 2023. The anticipation surrounding this luxurious workspace is palpable, as it sets the stage for Sara Ali Khan's future ventures and accomplishments.

On the film front, Sara Ali Khan has an exciting lineup of projects. She will be seen in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak, Aye Watan Mere Watan, and Anurag Basu's Metro Inn Dino, further showcasing her versatility and dedication to her craft. Fans eagerly await Sara Ali Khan's future endeavours.

