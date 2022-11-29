The makers of the film are sad to release the film without the presence of Vikram Gokhale

The late Vikram Gokhale’s last Marathi movie Sur Lagu De is ready for release. The makers have made the announcement while sharing its first poster. The veteran artiste breathed his last three days back on November 26 in Pune at the age of 77.

Vikram Gokhale’s last Marathi movie Sur Lagu De gets ready for release

Sur Lagu De will see Gokhale alongside another veteran Suhasini Mulay. The film also stars well-known Marathi television actress Reema Aggarwal. While not much is known about the subject of the film, the makers have said that the story is based on the people for whom Gokhale stood forever.

Speaking more about the film, director Pravin Vijaya Eknath Birje said in an emotional tone, “The story of Sur Lagu De can take place anywhere. It shows how a person struggles in life and works as an inspiration for others. The whole team is sad to release the film without the presence of Mr Vikram Gokhale. His passing away has created a void in the entertainment industry that can never be filled. But he has given a valuable message to his admirers in this movie just before saying goodbye. Hence, we dedicate the film to him. There is no doubt that the audience will pay tribute to their favourite artiste by giving a positive response to the film.”

Produced by Abhishek ‘King’ Kumar and Nitin Upadhyaya under their banner Oddball Motion Pictures, the release date of Sur Lagu De will be announced soon.

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali opens up on working with the late actor Vikram Gokhale; says, “He used to disappear into his characters”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.