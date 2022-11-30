A few days back, the Bhediya actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were seen on a popular television show promoting the film. In the heat of the moment, Varun made a comment which has since led to rumours of Kriti dating her Adipurush co-star Prabhas. Interestingly, Kriti has been the target of many dating rumours and speculations although there has been nothing concrete about them. While this was brushed off as a bad marketing stunt, the speculations got stronger when Varun, teased her.

Kriti Sanon breaks her silence on dating rumours with Prabhas; says, “Its neither Pyaar, nor PR”

Now, clarifying the rumours that started off post this episode, a source close to the development told a leading portal, “Varun and Kriti share an amicable bond and they often pull each other’s leg. That tease by Varun was just a way of him taking Kriti’s case as he knew these rumours were baseless. Kriti and Prabhas are not seeing each other. They share a close bond as co-stars and really respect each other, but that’s just it.”

If that wasn’t enough, Kriti Sanon as well, who usually stays away from such topics, decided to break her silence. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kriti put out a post clarifying her relationship status while terming Varun’s comments as ‘fun banter’. Sharing the story she wrote, “Its neither Pyaar, nor PR... our Bhediya just went a little too wide on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to sime Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!”

While, the rumours have finally been put to rest, on the work front, Kriti was recently seen in the film Bhediya which has been performing well at the box office. Besides this, the actress also recently unveiled the teaser of her upcoming next Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan. Apart from this, Kriti boasts of a strong line-up of films including, Adipurush, Ganapath, and The Crew.

Also Read: Are Kriti Sanon and Prabhas dating? Varun Dhawan confirms Adipurush stars’ relationship INDIRECTLY, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.