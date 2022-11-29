comscore

BTS’ Suga to launch his own talk show Suchwita; RM to be the first guest; watch video

Bollywood News

BTS rapper Suga's talkshow Suchwita premieres on December 5.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean juggernaut BTS’ Suga is launching his own talk show, titled Suchwita via YouTube and Weverse starting next Monday, December 5. According to NME report, Suchwita is a spin on Suga’s stage name and his 2020 mixtape track ‘Daechwita’, as well as a shortened form for the phrase “time to drink with Suga” in Korean.

Suchwita is a talk-show type content where Suga drinks and talks frankly with people from various fields,” said Big Hit Music. “Suga will reveal the charms of guests with his talking skills, based on his knowledge of music and a wide range of issues.”

The BTS rapper dropped a teaser announcing the launch of his own talk show. The teaser clip features the idol sharing drinks with his first guest; BTS’ RM. Suga released the teaser video for the talk show on BTS’s official YouTube channel Bangtan TV late Wednesday night.

Suchwita will premiere next Monday on various online platforms including the fan community service Weverse and YouTube. Watch the teaser below!

Also Read: BTS’ SUGA has a gala time with Warriors’ point guard Steph Curry; sits courtside and meets Tennis player Naomi Osaka, see photos and videos

