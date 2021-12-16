Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is going Pan-India with his upcoming movie Liger which stars Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson in a special role. While fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse, the makers have announced the new release date along with the teaser release.

On December 16, Liger makers announced the film will hit the big screens on August 25, 2022. The first glimpse of the film will be unveiled on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2021. "It’s Time. A long journey culminates in Two very important dates! Stay Ready..And Remember the words that have been said. #Liger," Vijay wrote on Twitter.

It’s Time.

A long journey culminates in Two very important dates! Stay Ready..

Liger will also feature numerous foreign fighters. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions.

Given it is one of the biggest Pan India projects and moreover, with Mike Tyson on board, Puri Connects and Dharma Productions are making the film on a grand scale. The film has cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film.

Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger which is being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Liger is in the last leg of shooting and the makers will release it on August 25, 2022, worldwide.

