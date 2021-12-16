The ongoing controversy over what friends have secretly labelled ‘The Blast Supper’ at Karan Johar’s residence where many of his lady friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan and her best friend Amrita Arora, contracted the Covid virus, has left everyone’s favourite KJo more bruised than he would like to show.

Sources very close to Karan reveal that the Karan Johar residence will now follow a strict no-partying policy henceforth.

“And that also includes no get-togethers, no intimate dinner parties either. Karan Johar has an ageing mother and two little children at home. So far his loved ones have escaped the virus. But who knows about the future? He won’t risk it at all,” says the close friend, adding that the flow of guests at Karan’s residence is being severely curtailed after the Kareena fiasco.

Also Read: Karan Johar silently shelves Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryans Dostana 2

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.