In one of the instances relating to the pornographic film racket, the Supreme Court gave Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra four weeks of protection from arrest on December 15. In a petition filed by the businessman seeking anticipatory bail, the honourable court allegedly issued notice to the Maharashtra government.

According to the reports, the Bombay High Court had already dismissed Raj Kundra's application for anticipatory bail in connection with an FIR filed against him for allegedly sharing pornographic recordings in November. Kundra then petitioned the Supreme Court for help.

After hearing arguments in the case, a bench comprising of Justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose granted Kundra protection of arrest and set a hearing for four weeks later. Kundra was represented in the Supreme Court by advocates Shakti Pandey and Prashant Pati.

For allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit movies, the Mumbai Police's cyber unit has filed a case against Kundra under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and Information Technology Act. Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey, both actors, were identified as co-accused in the FIR.

Raj Kundra was detained by Mumbai Police in July this year in connection with another case in which he was suspected of selling pornographic films using an app. In September, he was granted bail.

