comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.12.2021 | 10:05 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Bob Biswas Tadap Antim – The Final Truth 83 Atrangi Re
follow us on

Raj Kundra granted four weeks of protection from arrest in a pornographic film racket case by the Supreme Court

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

In one of the instances relating to the pornographic film racket, the Supreme Court gave Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra four weeks of protection from arrest on December 15. In a petition filed by the businessman seeking anticipatory bail, the honourable court allegedly issued notice to the Maharashtra government.

Raj Kundra granted four weeks of protection from arrest in a pornographic film racket case by the Supreme Court

According to the reports, the Bombay High Court had already dismissed Raj Kundra's application for anticipatory bail in connection with an FIR filed against him for allegedly sharing pornographic recordings in November. Kundra then petitioned the Supreme Court for help.

After hearing arguments in the case, a bench comprising of Justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose granted Kundra protection of arrest and set a hearing for four weeks later. Kundra was represented in the Supreme Court by advocates Shakti Pandey and Prashant Pati.

For allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit movies, the Mumbai Police's cyber unit has filed a case against Kundra under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and Information Technology Act. Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey, both actors, were identified as co-accused in the FIR.

Raj Kundra was detained by Mumbai Police in July this year in connection with another case in which he was suspected of selling pornographic films using an app. In September, he was granted bail.

Also Read: Raj Kundra’s anticipatory bail application rejected by the Bombay High Court

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Pen Studios to…

Shershaah’s music and songs celebrate the…

Shanaya Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19;…

Spider-Man: No Way Home won’t release in…

Spider-Man spells trouble for Ranveer…

Kiara Advani becomes the first female brand…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification