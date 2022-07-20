comscore

Ranveer Singh to join Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday at the trailer launch of Liger on July 21

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The makers Liger (Saala Crossbreed) starring Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and directed by Puri Jagannadh are all set to release the much awaited trailer on July 21 in a star-studded affair. Since it is one of the most anticipated films of the year, the trailer launch will be a mega-event.

As per a report in a media portal, Ranveer Singh is set to grace the trailer launch ceremony of Liger. The Hindi version will be launched in presence of Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar in Mumbai. Ahead of the launch, a Telugu version trailer will be launched in Hyderabad in morning on July 21.

In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film on a grand scale. Vishnu Sarma is the cinematographer, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, the Pan India Movie is scheduled for release in theatres worldwide on 25th August 2022.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

