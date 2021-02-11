Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.02.2021 | 8:18 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger to release on September 9, 2021

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The highly-awaited action film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday finally gets a theatrical release date. According to an announcement made on February 10, Ananya and co-producer Charmme Kaur teased that they will be announcing the date on February 11 at 8.14 am.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger to release on September 9, 2021

Liger is arriving in theatres on September 9, 2021. Karan Johar unveiled a new poster and the tweet read, "All set to pack a punch around the globe! #Liger is releasing in theatres on 9th September worldwide in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger9thSept #SaalaCrossbreed."

The most-awaited film has cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma. Kecha, who impressed with his work in several films including Puri’s Iddarammayilatho, is the stunt master for the film.

Actors Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey, and Getup Srinu are the prominent cast of the film presented by Dharma Productions. In association with Puri Jagannadh's Touring Talkies and Puri Connects, the film billed to an actioner is being produced jointly by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday shares, “I still have the same friends I had when I was four years old”

More Pages: Liger Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Neena Gupta and Kalki Koechlin team up for…

Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, and Sakshi…

Neena Gupta to groove on a peppy track…

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh to resume…

Neena Gupta confirms she has given nod to…

Happily quarantined, Neena Gupta enjoys a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification