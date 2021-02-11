The highly-awaited action film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday finally gets a theatrical release date. According to an announcement made on February 10, Ananya and co-producer Charmme Kaur teased that they will be announcing the date on February 11 at 8.14 am.

Liger is arriving in theatres on September 9, 2021. Karan Johar unveiled a new poster and the tweet read, "All set to pack a punch around the globe! #Liger is releasing in theatres on 9th September worldwide in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger9thSept #SaalaCrossbreed."

The most-awaited film has cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma. Kecha, who impressed with his work in several films including Puri’s Iddarammayilatho, is the stunt master for the film.

Actors Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey, and Getup Srinu are the prominent cast of the film presented by Dharma Productions. In association with Puri Jagannadh's Touring Talkies and Puri Connects, the film billed to an actioner is being produced jointly by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

