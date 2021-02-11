Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.02.2021 | 10:22 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Applause Entertainment announces biopic on Ramalinga Raju

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Based on a book adaptation of Kinshuk Nag's book ‘Double Life of Ramalinga Raju’ that was published in 2009, Applause Entertainment has announced a biopic on the life and alleged crimes of Ramalinga Raju, the former CEO of Stayam Computer Services accused of embezzling money from the company to the tune of Rs. 7136 crore .

Applause Entertainment announces biopic on Ramalinga Raju

The bio-pic will be directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

Says Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, “Viewers are intrigued by biopics. Stories of real people and what they’ve done are always fascinating to watch. Also, many have witnessed this story unfold in front of their eyes, through the medium of news. Thus, to be able to get an insider view is definitely an exciting prospect for the viewers. We believe the adaptation of Kingshuk Nag’s book will certainly make for a compelling watch. We are pleased to once again collaborate with director Nagesh Kukunoor who will be helming this project for us. An engineer turned filmmaker who hails from the very land this story comes from, Nagesh is uniquely positioned to understand the nuances and direct this series.”

Director Nagesh Kukunoor said, The Double Life of Ramalinga Raju has been an interesting read and I am delighted to be a part of this visionary project. It has been a wonderful experience collaborating with Applause Entertainment during City of Dreams and I now look forward to once again embark on a new journey – this time with a riveting biopic thriller.”

Author Kingshuk Nag commented, “I am elated about Applause bringing alive the exciting story basis the book. The audio-visual medium allows other aspects and layers of the story to be told in a nuanced and engaging manner. Applause’s creative reputation and success assures an exciting series ahead which will take viewers behind the scenes of all the intriguing going-ons at one of India’s leading IT firms of the time.”

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Uttar Pradesh recreated in Jaisalmer for…

Jacqueline Fernandez to start the shoot for…

REVEALED: Slick, MASSY teaser of Salman…

BREAKING: Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films to…

Sooryavanshi-theatre row: Exhibitors ask for…

Akshay Kumar tops brand value amongst actors…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification