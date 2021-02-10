On Wednesday, actress Kangana Ranaut withdrew the civil suit she filed against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). She had made a plea against a civil court order that had dismissed her petition against the 2018 BMC notice for alleged irregularities at her Khar residential home. The actress through her counsel Birendra Saraf said that she would file for regularisation application before the BMC in connection with the structure.

A single judge bench of Justice Prithviraj K Chavan permitted Ranaut to withdraw the appeal and told the civic body to not take any coercive action till the application of regularisation is considered and decided. The Court gave her a period of four weeks to apply for regularisation. “In case of any adverse order against the appellant, no coercive action shall be taken two weeks thereafter by the BMC to enable the appellant to file appeal,” the HC said.

The BMC in March 2018 had issued a notice to Ranaut for alleged illegal merger of three flats owned by her in Orchid Breeze building in suburban Khar. In December 2020, the Dindoshi Civil Court dismissed a notice of motion filed by the actress against BMC’s notice. While dismissing the plea, the court noted there was “grave violation of the sanctioned plan” while amalgamating the three flats and also granted interim protection from coercive action for six weeks so as to enable her to appeal before the High Court.

On February 2, Ranaut through her counsel sought from HC a further stay on the demolition of her building stating that the BMC's action against her ws nothing but vendetta and had also sought time to inform regarding the application for regularisation of the illegal portion of her premises.

