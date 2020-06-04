Bollywood Hungama

Vidya Balan reacts to the early release of Jessica Lal’s killer Manu Sharma; says no amount of jail time is enough

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Manu Sharma, who was serving a life sentence for the murder of Jessica Lal was released from prison for 'satisfactory jail conduct'. The 43-year-old spent 17 years in jail after he was found guilty of killing Jessica Lal in 1999. Reacting to the news, actress Vidya Balan said that no amount of jail time is enough for people like him but expressed hopes that he can have a change of heart.

Vidya Balan reacts to the early release of Jessica Lal’s killer Manu Sharma; says no amount of jail time is enough

Vidya Balan played the role of the elder sister of Jessica Lal in the film No One Killed Jessica which was based on this crime. Talking to a news portal, the actress said that she hopes that he has turned a new leaf. She hopes that all the jail in time has changed him. The actress further said that is the point of being in prison, that you reform.

The film No One Killed Jessica directed by Raj Kumar Gupta showed the struggle of Sabrina, Jessica's sister, to get justice. In 1999, Manu Sharma shot dead Jessica Lal who refused to serve him liquor. Manu, son of former Union minister Venod Sharma, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court in December 2006.

