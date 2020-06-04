Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.06.2020 | 7:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

“Use of the toilet has become the need of the hour,” says Bhumi Pednekar urging people to stop open defecation

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

For Bhumi, her blockbuster film Toilet : Ek Prem Katha will always stay extremely close to her heart. The film saw her being cast opposite superstar Akshay Kumar. It spoke about the government’s Swachh Bharat (Clean India) mission and also highlighted the need for women empowerment. The film sparked necessary conservations around the need for proper hygiene and sanitation for women across India. Bhumi has, since then, been associated with the government initiative and she is now urging people to be doubly conscious of sanitation in their communities, especially during the coronavirus pandemic that’s plaguing our nation.

Use of the toilet has become the need of the hour,' says Bhumi Pednekar urging people to stop open defecation
Bhumi says, “We just told you to build a toilet with two pits in the house and, in turn, the whole country was free from defecating in the open. Open-air defecation has become even more difficult now! Use of the toilet has become the need of the hour and the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s love story will now be more useful, village to village, house to house!”
Bhumi, through a video for the initiative, requests people to keep doors of the toilets shut at all times to curb the spread of the virus and thereby protect oneself and even the community at large.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar urges nation to fight coronavirus through anti-spitting campaign 

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece reveals…

Abhay Deol takes a dig at celebs supporting…

Salman Khan to recite a poem in Satish…

Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer seeks for…

Nushrat Bharucha to have a fun conversation…

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar discusses…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification