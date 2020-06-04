For Bhumi, her blockbuster film Toilet : Ek Prem Katha will always stay extremely close to her heart. The film saw her being cast opposite superstar Akshay Kumar. It spoke about the government’s Swachh Bharat (Clean India) mission and also highlighted the need for women empowerment. The film sparked necessary conservations around the need for proper hygiene and sanitation for women across India. Bhumi has, since then, been associated with the government initiative and she is now urging people to be doubly conscious of sanitation in their communities, especially during the coronavirus pandemic that’s plaguing our nation.



Bhumi says, “We just told you to build a toilet with two pits in the house and, in turn, the whole country was free from defecating in the open. Open-air defecation has become even more difficult now! Use of the toilet has become the need of the hour and the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s love story will now be more useful, village to village, house to house!”

Bhumi, through a video for the initiative, requests people to keep doors of the toilets shut at all times to curb the spread of the virus and thereby protect oneself and even the community at large.

