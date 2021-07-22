There will be more wait for director Aditya Dhar's magnum opus, The Immortal Ashwatthama, to get on floors. The filmmaker had hoped to start shooting the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan begin the shoot in Europe by April, but due to the second wave of the coronavirus, he had to postpone his plans until July. Dhar has no choice but to shift the schedule forward a second time. While safety concerns and flooding in Europe are factors in the choice, the biggest reason is the time it takes to obtain visas.

According to a report ina daily, if everything goes according to plan, Dhar plans to begin his modern depiction of The Immortal Ashwatthama by August. The crew is awaiting visa approval, which takes longer in the times of a pandemic.

Aditya will first go on a recee with a small group. He hasn't decided on the countries yet, and the locations may shift depending on the situation in Eastern Europe. Once the on-ground checks are completed, the rest of the unit will join them. Vicky is expected to begin shooting between mid-August and late-August, following the completion of Mr. Lele.

The director has spent the last six months honing the storyboard in order to ensure that the part mythical half sci-fi production runs smoothly from start to end.

