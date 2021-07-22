Actress Priyamani and businessman Mustafa Raj got married on August 23, 2017. It has been said that Mustafa’s former wife with whom he has two children has come out in the open and claimed that Mustafa is only separated from her and not divorced which still makes her his legally wedded wife and Priyamani his illegal wife.

She also revealed that Mustafa got married to Priyamani without divorcing her, which is not acceptable and their marriage is not valid. According to the latest reports Ayesha had also filed a case of domestic violence against him and also challenged their marriage with a legal notice remarking that Mustafa and herself are still married and not divorced.

Ayesha also claimed that they are separated but still did not file for divorce and while marrying for the 2nd time he claimed in court to be unmarried and single. On the other hand, Mustafa has denied all the allegations put on him by Ayesha. He has said that he has been punctually paying the alimony amount to her and the children. The businessman has also confirmed that he and his estranged wife have been separated since 2010 followed by a divorce in 2013. According to him, all these false allegations and blame games are being done against him to squeeze out more money from him.

