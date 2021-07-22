Bollywood Hungama has been a constant in providing exclusive updates to our readers about two of the biggest films of Hindi Cinema - Tiger 3 and Pathan. While it's a known thing that John Abraham plays the negative lead alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan, whereas Emraan Hashmi has taken a baddie turn against Salman Khan in Tiger 3, we bring some more scoop about their roles.

"Both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have their own distinct personalities and the creator of the two films, Aditya Chopra, was clear to have their nemesis don a look that justifies the battle royale. Since Shah Rukh Khan is all about swag, body language and style, the makers decided to give a lean avatar to John Abraham. The actor has shed a lot of his muscles and biceps to make the fights believable. It's the role of a street smart freelance terrorist, and the team was clear on not giving him the usual bulked up attire, against SRK. Another thought was to explore an altogether new look for John Abraham, which has become possible with his slim and trim body, It's going to be an epic battle between SRK and John, taking the audience in the cinema hall by storm," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

Emraan Hashmi on the other hand is in beast mode, bulking up with biceps, muscles and six pack abs. "Salman Khan is a beast with a bulked up body and it's essential to have a villain who can stand in front of him in confidence and mouth those larger than life dialogues. A lean person standing against him wouldn't leave an impact, and hence, Emraan was asked to beef up to take on Salman in the film. It's work in progress as he gears up to do his major scenes with Salman in the overseas leg of Tiger 3," the source further told us. Basically, both the villain roles have been designed in sync with the attire of the protagonists to make it a battle of equals.

Pathan is targeting an Eid 2022 opening, whereas one is yet to hear about the release date of Tiger. While Deepika Padukone has come on board the female lead of Pathan, it's Katrina Kaif who continues to play Zoya in Tiger 3.

More Pages: Pathan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.