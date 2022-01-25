Vicky Kaushal has a number of intriguing projects in the works, but filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's directorial Sam Bahadur is the most anticipated. While the actor just concluded filming on Laxman Utekar's untitled sequel, reports suggest that he may be returning to the set of the biopic shortly.

The first schedule of Sam Bahadur will begin in March of this year. Meanwhile, Vicky is expected to return to Mumbai soon after finishing the first schedule of filming with co-star Sara Ali Khan.

While the film's title has yet to be revealed, it is rumoured to be Luka Chuppi 2, the sequel to the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starred romantic comedy.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal teases Sara Ali Khan for her never-ending makeup sessions

More Pages: Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.