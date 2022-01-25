comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.01.2022 | 5:39 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur to begin shoot in March

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Vicky Kaushal has a number of intriguing projects in the works, but filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's directorial Sam Bahadur is the most anticipated. While the actor just concluded filming on Laxman Utekar's untitled sequel, reports suggest that he may be returning to the set of the biopic shortly.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur to begin shoot in March

The first schedule of Sam Bahadur will begin in March of this year. Meanwhile, Vicky is expected to return to Mumbai soon after finishing the first schedule of filming with co-star Sara Ali Khan.

While the film's title has yet to be revealed, it is rumoured to be Luka Chuppi 2, the sequel to the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starred romantic comedy.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal teases Sara Ali Khan for her never-ending makeup sessions

More Pages: Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Strong join…

Dhanush signs on two big-budget Bollywood…

Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz ties up…

Urvashi Dholakia to make her television…

Cardi B wins $1.25 million defamation…

Taylor Swift slams Blur’s Damon Albarn for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification