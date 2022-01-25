After South Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon tied the knot last week, now actors Park Se Young and Kwak Jung Wook are getting married. On January 24, Park Se Young’s agency CL & Company made an official announcement regarding the couple’s upcoming wedding. The two actors previously starred in School 2013 together.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, the official statement from CL & Company read, “We are delivering good news regarding the agency’s actress Park Se Young.In mid-February 2022, Park Se Young will tie the knot with her boyfriend, actor Kwak Jung Wook, at a location in Seoul.Having built a friendship after starring in “School 2013” together, the two progressed to a romantic relationship a few years ago and nurtured their love. The two who have watched out for each other, sometimes as friends and sometimes as lovers, will walk a new path as partners in life, so please show them warm support.”

“Since the wedding will take place in a difficult period, the ceremony will be held in private with family and close friends. We ask for understanding from the fans and reporters.Park Se Young will continue to return the love from numerous people with good acting and a more mature side of her as an actress in the future. Please show lots of support for actress Park Se Young’s future days,” they concluded.

On the work front, Park Se Young was last seen in 2019 drama Special Labor Inspector Jo.

