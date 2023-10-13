Bhairavi Vaidya passed away at the age of 67 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Renowned veteran actor Bhairavi Vaidya, celebrated for her roles in notable films such as Salman Khan's Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Aishwarya Rai's Taal, breathed her last after a battle with cancer that spanned several months. The beloved actor, whose career spanned an impressive 45 years, departed on October 8 at the age of 67.

Bhairavi Vaidya, famous for Taal and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, passes away at 67 after cancer battle

Bhairavi's contribution to the world of entertainment extended beyond the silver screen. Her talent graced both the big and small screens, with her recent appearance in the television series 'Nima Denzongpa.' Actor Surabhi Das, who shared the screen with Bhairavi in the show, expressed her deep sorrow at the loss. She told India Today, "I am really saddened by the news of her passing away. I shared great times with her on sets."

The news of Bhairavi Vaidya's passing reverberated through the industry, prompting the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) to pay its respects on October 8, stating, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Bhairavi Vaidya (Member since 2005)."

Acclaimed actor Pratik Gandhi, who had the privilege of sharing the screen with Bhairavi in a Gujarati film titled 'Ventilator,' remembered her as an "affectionate" individual. Her presence left a lasting impact on those fortunate enough to work alongside her.

While Bhairavi Vaidya's work in Hindi cinema and television is celebrated, she also extended her talents to the Gujarati film industry. Her versatility and dedication to her craft made her a prominent figure in the entertainment world. Additionally, Bhairavi graced television screens in popular shows like Hasratein and Mahisagar.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.