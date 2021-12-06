comscore

Vicky Kaushal sends food packets prepared by his chef to the paparazzi waiting outside his house ahead of wedding with Katrina Kaif

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The wedding festivities of Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will begin tomorrow in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara. Ahead of the wedding festivities, on Sunday evening, Katrina was seen arriving at Vicky's house along with her mother, dressed in a white saree, looking gorgeous as ever.

Vicky Kaushal sends food packets prepared by his chef to the paparazzi waiting outside his house ahead of wedding with Katrina Kaif

Over the past few days, paparazzi have been stationed outside Katrina and Vicky's house waiting to catch a glimpse of the couple. On Sunday evening, in a sweet gesture, Vicky sent food packets for the paparazzi waiting outside his house. The food was prepared by the actor's chef and it was sent out in neatly packed airtight containers.

Meanwhile, the two families began the pre-wedding festivities on Sunday evening with a function at Vicky's house. The function was reportedly held in the presence of only close family members.

Meanwhile, Katrina and her family were seen preparing to leave for Rajasthan on Monday morning. Big bags were seen coming from Katrina's building and loaded onto cars heading to the airport. Reportedly, the bride and groom will be taking a chopper to the venue to avoid being clicked before the wedding.

For the wedding in Rajasthan, special suites have also been booked for the bride and groom for their big day. Vicky will be staying at the Raja Mansingh suite, while Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suite. As per reports, the cost of one night of the suite is Rs. 7 lakh each. The property is a 2.5-hour drive from Jaipur International Airport and a 30-minute drive from Ranthambore National Park.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Couple to have two wedding ceremonies, as per Hindu tradition and Christian white wedding

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

