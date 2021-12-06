comscore

Vinay Pathak to essay the lead in Shiladitya Bora’s debut feature ‘Bhagwan Bharose’, slated for a winter 2022 release

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier this year, award-winning multi-tasking filmmaker Shiladitya Bora wrapped up the shoot of his debut feature Bhagwan Bharose in Deogarh, Jharkhand.

Vinay Pathak to essay the lead in Shiladitya Bora's debut feature 'Bhagwan Bharose', slated for a winter 2022 release

Co-Produced by Sri Lankan Auteur filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage along with Platoon One Films, Lighthouse Innoventures, and Sri Sathya Sai Arts, the Hindi film is a tender coming-of-age drama, with screenplay by Sudhakar Nilmani and Mohit Chauhan.

Introducing two talented young finds Satendra Soni and Sparsh Suman, the film features a stellar ensemble cast led by acclaimed actors Vinay Pathak, Masumeh Makhija (Maqbool, 3 Storeys), Manu Rishi Chadha, Shrikant Verma (Dum Laga Ke Haisha), Sawan Tank (Sui Dhaga), and Krishna Singh Bisht (Sulemani Keeda, Newton).

Vinay Pathak says, "Bhagwan Bharose is a sweet and special story, and I've been fortunate enough to be a part of Shiladitya's first directorial venture. May this be the start of his long illustrious cinema journey. I can’t wait for the film to get completed and hit the screens."

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

New notification