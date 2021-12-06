Earlier this year, award-winning multi-tasking filmmaker Shiladitya Bora wrapped up the shoot of his debut feature Bhagwan Bharose in Deogarh, Jharkhand.

Co-Produced by Sri Lankan Auteur filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage along with Platoon One Films, Lighthouse Innoventures, and Sri Sathya Sai Arts, the Hindi film is a tender coming-of-age drama, with screenplay by Sudhakar Nilmani and Mohit Chauhan.

Introducing two talented young finds Satendra Soni and Sparsh Suman, the film features a stellar ensemble cast led by acclaimed actors Vinay Pathak, Masumeh Makhija (Maqbool, 3 Storeys), Manu Rishi Chadha, Shrikant Verma (Dum Laga Ke Haisha), Sawan Tank (Sui Dhaga), and Krishna Singh Bisht (Sulemani Keeda, Newton).

Vinay Pathak says, "Bhagwan Bharose is a sweet and special story, and I've been fortunate enough to be a part of Shiladitya's first directorial venture. May this be the start of his long illustrious cinema journey. I can’t wait for the film to get completed and hit the screens."

