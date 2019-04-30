Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 30.04.2019 | 11:17 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Blank Student Of The Year 2 De De Pyaar De Bharat Kalank Badla
follow us on

Vicky Kaushal kicks off Sardar Udham Singh, details of his character and shoot schedule revealed

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vicky Kaushal is currently newest actor to look out for. Always a talented actor, the year 2018 was a turning point for Vicky. Now, he is currently working for a horror comedy and has already started shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s ambitious next, a biopic on the freedom fighter Udham Singh in Russia. The movie was previously helmed by Irrfan Khan who could not do it because of health reasons. The movie is called Sardar Udham Singh

Director Shoojit Sircar revealed that he really likes Vicky’s intensity which is perfect for this role. Udham Singh tracked down and killed General Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer who was responsible for the brutal Jallainwala Bagh massacre on April 13.

He said that since Vicky is Sikh, it is a huge responsibility for him to portray this brave fighter well. Singh was later hanged by the British government but he kick started the non-co-operation movement against the British.

A tribute to the unsung hero! Here’s the exciting first look of Vicky Kaushal in and as #SardarUdhamSingh, a magnum opus biopic directed by Shoojit Sircar, produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, a Rising Sun Films Production.

Releasing in 2020, Sardar Udham Singh is written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya.

Shoojit has planned to shoot the movie in Russia, London, parts of Ireland and Germany, and India. The movie will be completed in seven to eight months. Vicky will then move on to Takht, Karan Johar’s ambitious Mughal drama.

Also Read: Ahem! Janhvi Kapoor wants to KISS Vicky Kaushal

More Pages: Sardar Udham Singh Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh to play an investigative…

Karan Johar is all set for his first…

Will Kareena Kapoor Khan romance Irrfan Khan…

Veere Di Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan…

THIS is what Alia Bhatt thinks about Kalank…

KALANK: Karan Johar stares at the biggest…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification