Sunny Leone signs a HORROR COMEDY, to go on floors in June

Here’s a good news for all the Sunny Leone fans! Leone has signed a horror comedy by the name of Coca-Cola and is all set to start shoot in June. The makers are planning to shoot most portions of the movie in the hinterlands of Dehradun, Mussoorie and Haridwar in a start-to-finish schedule. Producers have just locked Sunny and are in the process of finalizing rest of the cast.

The movie is backed by Mahindra Dhariwal who revealed that they are making Coca-Cola because there is a lot of demand for this genre amongst the masses. The success of Stree has prompted a lot of filmmakers to invest in this genre again and Dhariwal too has jumped on the bandwagon. Sunny made special appearances in many movies but was last seen in a film two years ago.

Sunny last appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show on perils of social media. She candidly responded to all her trolls’ comments about her. She even spoke about her past which is deemed controversial. She said, “I made decisions that were best for me at that moment in time.” She even gave a funny response to her trolls by saying, “It feels amazing because I know how long you are spending on my social media page.”

We wish all the best to Sunny Leone with her new venture!

