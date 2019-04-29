Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 29.04.2019 | 6:48 PM IST

Pakistan court dismisses sexual harassment allegations against Ali Zafar; the actor slams complainant Meesha Shafi

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar has revealed that the Lahore court has dismissed a case of sexual harassment against him. The actor even went onto slam the complainant Meesha Shafi and asked her faced the justice system.

Pakistan court dismissed sexual harassment allegations against Ali Zafar, slams complainant Meesha Shafi

Ali Zafar took to Twitter and wrote, “Meesha Shafi’s case against me has been dismissed alongside the appeal made against the dismissal. The case in the court is my case against her to pay for damages that her false statement has caused me, which naturally she is trying to run away from. I have also filed a case against all the fake and other accounts being used to run a campaign against me on social media. I have been quiet about all this for a year while thousands of disgusting tweets were posted against me, like a campaign every time a big event comes. But it’s time to expose the truth via due process of law for which I urge the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) to take strict legal action. And a prayer to our respected courts to decide the matter at earliest for which I would like everyone to join me in asking Miss Shafi to come to the court. #FaceTheCourtMeeshaShafi.”

After he mentioned Nobel laureate Malal Yousafzai in his statement, Ali Zafar once again took to twitter to stand his ground after the criticism. He wrote, “Malala was a true warrior who stood for truth and justice, having made great sacrifices. “Meesha cannot become her by lying and running away from justice, hiding behind fake profiles on social media.”


Last year, Ali Zafar decided to take legal action against Pakistani musician Meesha Shafi after she alleged that Ali sexually harassed her on many occasions. The musician took to social media to speak about it where she shared a note on the sexual harassment incidents. Followed by that, Ali Zafar even filed a defamation lawsuit.

Ali Zafar, who made his debut in Bollywood with Tere Bin Laden, was last seen in Dear Zindagi.

ALSO READ: Pakistani actor Ali Zafar files PKR 1 Billion defamation suit against musician Meesha Shafi after her sexual harassment claim

