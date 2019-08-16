Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 16.08.2019 | 9:35 AM IST

Veteran actress Vidya Sinha passes away at 71, celebs mourn the loss of Pati Patni Aur Woh star

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran actress Vidya Sinha, known for her roles in Rajnigandha and Pati Patni Aur Woh, passed away at the age of 71 on Thursday. The actress was suffering from lung and heart ailments. She was kept on ventilator support. Vidya Sinha was a part of many films including Bodyguard, Chhoti Si Baat, Love Story among others. She was last seen in TV show Kulfi Kumar Baajewala.

Bollywood celebrities like Lata Mangeshkar, Bhumi Pednekar, Shabana Azmi, Madhur Bhandarkar offered their last respects to the actress.

