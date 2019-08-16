Veteran actress Vidya Sinha passes away at 71, celebs mourn the loss of Pati Patni Aur Woh star

Veteran actress Vidya Sinha, known for her roles in Rajnigandha and Pati Patni Aur Woh, passed away at the age of 71 on Thursday. The actress was suffering from lung and heart ailments. She was kept on ventilator support. Vidya Sinha was a part of many films including Bodyguard, Chhoti Si Baat, Love Story among others. She was last seen in TV show Kulfi Kumar Baajewala.

Bollywood celebrities like Lata Mangeshkar, Bhumi Pednekar, Shabana Azmi, Madhur Bhandarkar offered their last respects to the actress.

Aaj guni abhinetri Vidya Sinha ka aaj swargwas hua ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti de. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 15, 2019

Breaks my heart to know that #VidyaSinha ma’am has passed away. My heartfelt condolences to her family and everyone whose life has been touched by her. May her soul rest in peace. ???? — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) August 15, 2019

RIP Vidya Sinha https://t.co/NqgWQsIdHG — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 15, 2019

Sad to hear demise of actress Vidya Sinha, she will be always remembered for her superlative performances in films like Rajnigandha, Chhoti si Baat & Pati Patni Aur Woh. My condolences to her family & friends. #OmShanti ???? pic.twitter.com/9nXLSl2L1n — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 15, 2019

An actress who was talented, beautiful and dignified and who we all loved in the 70’s, passes on to her next journey. #RIP #VidyaSinha pic.twitter.com/Unbz0XP2ta — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) August 15, 2019

