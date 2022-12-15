A few days back, it was reported that actress Veena Kapoor has been murdered by her son over a property dispute.

A couple of days back, numerous media reports stated that veteran actress Veena Kapoor has been allegedly murdered by her son over a property dispute. However, quashing all the reports and speculations, Veena Kapoor has issued a statement and shared that she is fine and alive. Not only this, but the veteran actress has also filed an FIR at a Mumbai police station against those who spread the rumours.

Veteran actress Veena Kapoor is well and alive; files FIR over rumours that her son killed her

In a video, shared by ANI, Veena addressed the rumours and told the reporters, "This is false news. The truth is there was a Veena Kapoor she has been murdered. But I am not that Veena Kapoor and I'm a different person. The name is the same but I stay here in Goregaon, not Juhu. I also stay with my son so that's why people thought that this is the Veena Kapoor."

She further asserted, “I want to tell them that I'm alive, well, and not dead. Don't believe in fake news." Meanwhile, Veena's son said, "I was numb and blank. We have filed an FIR (shows the document). The police have supported us really well. I appreciate it from my heart. The way they have helped us when we came to file the complaint, salute to Mumbai Police.”

Concluding her statement, the actress said, “If we don't complain now then the same thing will be repeated later with others also. The mental torture that's happening with repeated calls, day and night, even while shooting ruins the mood. I'm also unable to focus on work.”

Simultaneously, as per a report by PTI, a non-cognisable case for defamation was registered on the complaint of the actor who said her photograph was used in a news report in place of that of a senior citizen who was murdered allegedly by her son in Mumbai's Juhu area.

Also Read: Veteran actress Veena Kapoor allegedly murdered by son due to property dispute; accused arrested

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.