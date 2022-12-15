Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle and confirmed that he will promote Pathaan at the FIFA World Cup Finals.

Four years after the release of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen with Yash Raj Films’ spy thriller Pathaan. Ever since the makers dropped the film’s teaser and the first song, ‘Besharam Rang,’ have left everyone quite excited. While the film is slated to release in January 2023, the actor will soon start its promotion, and the first stop is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Finale!

Shah Rukh Khan to start Pathaan promotions at FIFA World Cup Finals, watch

Confirming the same, SRK took to his social media handle and shared a video with his fans. In the announcement video, Khan also mentioned that he will chat with England and Manchester United football great Wayne Rooney at the studio of Jio Cinemas in Mumbai.

Instagramming the video, King Khan wrote, “Messi and Mbappe on the field... @WayneRooney and me in the studio... #Pathaan! 18 December evening will be awesome! Watch #FIFAWorldCup Final with me, LIVE on @officialjiocinema & @sports18.official.” Reacting to the post, a fan club of the Bollywood actor wrote, “Whoever is on the field or on the screen - if you are there, no one else can get my attention,” while another added, “hat's off to you the brand @srk.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Simultaneously, Deepika Padukone is said to be a part of the most-watched sporting event in the world and will be unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy at the jam-packed stadium.

Interestingly, a bunch of Bollywood celebrities including Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Dino Morea and others attended the FIFA matches.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars John Abraham. It is said to be a part of Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe also featuring Salman Khan’s Tiger from Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir from War. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

