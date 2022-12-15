Katrina Kaif acquires the fourth spot in the Most Searched Asians list on Google in the year 2022.

Actor and entrepreneur Katrina Kaif has just been named as the Most Searched Asian Worldwide in 2022 by Google. Kaif features on the fourth spot on the list; and has the distinction of topping among Indian actors making it to the list this year.

Being one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif made a significant expansion of her personal brand, with the launch of her guilt free (every product is infused with natural ingredients that cares for the skin) makeup range and celebrity beauty brand, Kay Beauty. Her endeavour with Kay Beauty was to ensure inclusivity in skin tone, skin type, gender, age and sexual orientation. Talking about the brand, a source close to the actress added, “Inclusivity is a key pillar for all product development, as the brand continues to deliver to over 1600 cities.”

Katrina Kaif is married to co-actor Vicky Kaushal and her first film post her marriage was the horror comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Coming to her upcoming projects, Katrina will be reuniting with Excel Entertainment for the female-centric drama Jee Le Zara that also stars Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Besides that, she also has Sriram Raghavan film Merry Christmas that will feature her alongside South star Vijay Sethupathi for the first time.

Besides Katrina, the other Indian celebrities in the list includes cricketer Virat Kohli, actors Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajal Aggarwal, Thalapathy Vijay, among others.

