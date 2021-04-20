Bollywood Hungama

Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar passes away due to COVID-19 complications

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Kishor Nandlaskar breathed his last earlier today. The notable Marathi and Hindi actor had tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago and had been admitted to a COVID center in Thane after his oxygen level dropped.

Actor Kishore Nandlaskar passes away due to COVID-19 complications

Confirming the news, Kishore Nandlaskar's grandson Anish told a news channel, "My grandfather was admitted to a Covid-19 Center in Thane on April 14 after he tested positive last week. He breathed his last in the Covid centre between 12.30pm to 1pm.He was having trouble breathing and talking before being admitted to the Covid center. His oxygen level had also fallen significantly.”

Kishore Nandlaskar made his acting debut with the Marathi film Ina Mina Dika in 1989. He was also seen in Hindi films like Khakee, Vaastav: The Reality, Singham, Simmba among others.

