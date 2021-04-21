Bollywood Hungama

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh’s Thank God shoot delayed again amid second wave of COVID-19 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar & Ashok Thakeria's Thank God began shooting in Mumbai in January 2021. Starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra & Rakul Preet Singh, the film is a slice of life comedy with a great message. While Sidharth and Rakul were part of the first schedule, Ajay Devgn was supposed to join in the later schedule as he was shooting his directorial venture MayDay with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. Owing to the second wave of COVID-19, the next schedule is deferred.

According to a daily, producer Anand Pandit said that they had another schedule starting in April end. But, given the current condition due to COVID-19, the production has come to a standstill. They aren't making any plans since they don't know how things will pan out in the coming days. He said that everyone is taking the necessary precautions and following the guidelines since safety is of utmost importance.

Anand Pandit, who is co-producing with Bhushan Kumar and Ashok Thakeria, said that they will have to juggle dates and start anew.

A T-Series Films & Maruti International production, Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit, and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn and Kajol wish their daughter Nysa on her 18th birthday with adorable messages

