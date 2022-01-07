comscore

The Veil actor Nam Goong Min in talks to star in upcoming drama 1000 Won Lawyer

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean actor Nam Goong Min is currently busy working on selecting his next project. On January 7,  it was reported that the actor will reportedly be starring in the upcoming SBS drama titled 1000 Won Lawyer.

The Veil actor Nam Goong Min in talks to star in upcoming drama 1000 Won Lawyer

According to Soompi, responding to the reports, Namgoong Min’s agency 935 Entertainment clarified, “‘1000 Won Lawyer’ is one of the projects he was offered. Nothing has been decided yet.”

1000 Won Lawyer is about a troublemaker lawyer who is extremely skilled but charges 1000 won ($0.83) as his attorney’s fee. Written by siblings Choi Soo Jin and Choi Chang Hwan who previously created Defendant, 1000 Won Lawyer won the SBS Script Contest in 2015.

On the work front, Nam Goong Min was last seen in 2021 thriller mystery drama The Veil co-starring Park Ha Sun.  Namgoong’s 2020 drama Hot Stove League won 56th Baeksang Arts Awards 2020 for best drama. Through that drama, he also received his first daesang/grand prize in his career from 2020 SBS Drama Awards. Nam Goong won the Daesang (Grand Prize) again this year for MBC’s drama The Veil, marking the win for two consecutive years.

Also Read: Kim Nam Gil, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Lee Da Hee, Sung Joon to star in upcoming fantasy exorcism drama Island

