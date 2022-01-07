comscore

APRIL’s Naeun accepts apology for false school violence allegations, withdraws lawsuit

By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier this year, a netizen raised bullying allegation against South Korean group APRIL member Naeun post which the agency decided to take legal action and press charges against the accuser.

APRIL's Naeun accepts apology for false school violence allegations, withdraws lawsuit

On January 7, APRIL’s agency DSP Media gave an official statement and updated fans regarding the investigation. The statement released reads as follows, affording to Soompi, “This is a statement regarding results of the investigation on a school violence accusation made against our artist Lee Naeun."

"Last March, a post on an online community accused Lee Naeun of school violence in elementary school. However, this was false information that is completely different from the truth, so we filed a legal complaint against “A,” who wrote the post, for spreading false information. We collected adequate evidence to prove that the information in the post was false and submitted it for the investigation. After several months of investigation, the police confirmed a defamation charge for “A” due to spreading false information, and “A” was forwarded to the prosecution with recommendation for indictment, " it further read.

"Meanwhile, “A” continuously expressed hopes to apologize to Lee Naeun with self-reflection for what they did wrong, and they relayed a letter written to Lee Naeun. Lee Naeun accepted the apology from “A” and decided to withdraw the legal complaint. We are sharing this information with fans who have waited for a long time with unchanging support. We also once again emphasize that we will take action without leniency against acts of creating and spreading rumors with groundless false information,” the statement concluded.

According to DSP Media, the accuser 'A' has submitted a letter of apology and admitted that the rumors were false and fabricated. As a result, Naeun's side has decided to drop the defamation charges against 'A'.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

