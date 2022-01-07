The COVID-19 virus is spreading at a rampant rate in India and several parts of the globe with an added threat of the Omicron variant. Several celebrities from the film industry have also contracted the virus. On Friday, filmmaker Priyadarshan also tested positive for the virus. Reportedly, the 64-year-old filmmaker has been hospitalised in Chennai's Apollo Hospital after the diagnosis.

Further details on Priyadarshan's health is not known at the moment.

Meanwhile, India is seeing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases with the trends indicating a third wave of the pandemic in the country. On Thursday, India registered over 1 lakh positive cases. With an alarming rise in the cases, several state governments have announced strict restrictions and implemented partial lockdown.

On the work front, Priyadarshan's last release was the National Award Winning film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham starring Mohanlal in the lead.

ALSO READ: Priyadarshan opens up about casting his daughter Kalyani in her Hindi debut

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.