Priyadarshan hospitalised in Chennai after testing positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The COVID-19 virus is spreading at a rampant rate in India and several parts of the globe with an added threat of the Omicron variant. Several celebrities from the film industry have also contracted the virus. On Friday, filmmaker Priyadarshan also tested positive for the virus. Reportedly, the 64-year-old filmmaker has been hospitalised in Chennai's Apollo Hospital after the diagnosis.

Priyadarshan hospitalised in Chennai after testing positive for COVID-19

Further details on Priyadarshan's health is not known at the moment.

Meanwhile, India is seeing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases with the trends indicating a third wave of the pandemic in the country. On Thursday, India registered over 1 lakh positive cases. With an alarming rise in the cases, several state governments have announced strict restrictions and implemented partial lockdown.

On the work front, Priyadarshan's last release was the National Award Winning film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham starring Mohanlal in the lead.

ALSO READ: Priyadarshan opens up about casting his daughter Kalyani in her Hindi debut

