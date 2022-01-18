Varun Dhawan is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. He has always been courteous and friendly with fans, the media and is known to be always available for his loved ones. Now, it has been learned that Varun's driver Manoj passed away earlier today due to a heart attack. Reportedly, Manoj breathed his last at Lilavati Hospital and the actor rushed to the hospital.

As per reports, Manoj was like a family member to the Dhawans for whom he has been working as a driver for many years. He was Varun's personal driver and before his acting debut, Manoj was director David Dhawan's driver. He worked for the family for nearly 15 years.

As per reports, the 40-year-old was at Mehboob studios in Mumbai where Varun was shooting. He developed chest pain and was immediately taken to the hospital. However, he could not survive it and was declared dead at 5.30 pm on January 18. When Varun got to know about Manoj’s hospitalisation, he rushed to the hospital.

The entire Dhawan family is reportedly in a state of shock after Manoj's untimely demise.

