Last Updated 18.01.2022 | 8:35 PM IST

Apink’s Son Naeun to not participate in special album promotions due to work schedule issues

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean female group Apink member Son Naeun will only partially be participating in the group’s upcoming special album. Back in December, IST Entertainment confirmed that Apink would be making a comeback in February 2022.

The agency stated that although Son Naeun had signed with a new agency as an actress, she would join the other Apink members for the comeback. On January 17, IST Entertainment announced that although Son Naeun would appear in the album jacket photos and the music video, she would not be participating in the promotion for the new album.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, their full statement read, “This is our statement regarding Apink’s February album, which was announced in previous articles and at their fan meeting. The agency did our absolute best to adjust schedules and keep communication open so that Apink’s special album, which is for their meaningful 10th debut anniversary, would have all six members for the promotions.”

“However, due to sudden scheduling conflicts, all of Apink’s promotions except for the album jacket photos and the music video shoot will be carried out with five members (Chorong, Bomi, Jung Eun Ji, Namjoo, and Hayoung). We ask that fans, who have waited a long time for Apink’s comeback, take an understanding view of this statement,” they concluded.

On the work front, to celebrate their 10th anniversary, Apink released the new digital single 'Thank You' on April 19, 2021.

