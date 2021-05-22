In the last one decade, there has been one biopic that has grabbed headlines several times, for different reasons. Yes, we are speaking about the biopic on legendary hockey player Dhyanchand. Initially, Karan Johar had bought the rights to the biopic and wanted to make it with Shah Rukh Khan. But there was a lot of post-production delay on the film and it never took off. Now, Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP has bought the rights and is planning to mount the project on a huge scale by 2022.

Abhishek Chaubey will be directing the film, whereas the director along with Supratik Sen will be writing the screenplay. But despite changing hands, the film is still in limbo. The reason? Ronnie took the film to a leading actor who has now turned it down. A little birdie informed Bollywood Hungama, "RSVP approached Varun Dhawan for the movie. The script is terrific and he liked the whole plot. But the problem was that RSVP needed his dates almost immediately after the lockdown this year. He is already committed to several films and he couldn't accommodate this one, because this will need a lot of his time - for the prep and then, the shoot. So he had to decline the offer."

Varun has four films lined up - Jug Jugg Jeeyo, followed by Amar Kaushik's Bhediya, Sajid Nadiadwala's Sanki and Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis. Now, it needs to be seen who will be roped in to play the hockey legend in the biopic!

