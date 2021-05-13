Fast&Up, India’s active nutrition brand has entered into a unique partnership with India’s most loved millennial star. They will work on several health and nutrition initiatives, starting with a campaign supporting India’s frontliners.

#HealPrayLove is an initiative by the brand to help, support, and energize those who have been affected and those who have worked tirelessly to bring us all back to health. With Varun Dhawan commencing the initiative, every reel made using the #HealWithReels will support the Heal-Pray-Love cause wherein each reel will be equal to a single dose of electrolytes that will be sent to hydrate frontline workers pan India.

The six-year-old healthy nutrition startup is establishing itself as the market leader in India’s fast-growing nutrition market and has risen rapidly over the years reaching over 100 million people a month. It launched 20 new products in 2020 seeing a 100% growth in the previous financial year with an aim to cater to the overall health of the entire Indian family through its core belief of intelligent nutrition that is Informed-Choice Certified.

Speaking on the development, Varun Dhawan said. “The last year has reminded us nothing is more important than health. Our health. The health of our loved ones. I admire the work that Fast & Up has done in the health space and also all the work they are doing to support our frontliners. I’ve joined hands with them and formed a partnership. With a shared vision: Health first. India first.”

Talking about the association, Mr. Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO & Co-Founder Fast&Up said, “We are excited to welcome Varun to our Fast&Up family. Committed to enhancing health consciousness and immunity, we are looking forward to being further strengthened. His alignment will help accelerate the brand foray into the Indian consumers who want to be active across the length & breadth of the country.”

Delivering across over 40,000 pin codes, Fast&Up products are currently available in close to 6000 outlets and by the end of this year, we will be in 10,000 outlets across the country.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.