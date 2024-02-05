Priyadarshan and Suneel Darshan would always be recognized as the two directors who were the gamechangers in Akshay Kumar’s career. Priyan’s Hera Pheri and Suneel Darshan’s Jaanwar were the two films that put Akshay on the path to stardom.

“It’s good of you to say that,” said Priyadarshan. “But every actor comes with his own destiny. If not me, then someone would have made another film that would have been the Hera Pheri in Akshay’s career.”

After fourteen years, the super-prolific director Priyadarshan is all set to team up with his favourite Hindi actor Akshay Kumar again. Confirming the same Priyan said, “It’s been a while since Akshay and I worked together. The last film we did together was Khatta Meetha in 2010. There were several projects we discussed after that, but nothing concrete happened until now.”

Giving details about his new project with Akshay, Priyan said, “It will be in the comic-fantasy genre. Somehow, Hindi audiences don’t like me to do serious films. Whenever I tried, as in Tezz, Khatta Meetha or Rangrezz it didn’t click. So, comedy it is. Akshay and I hope to recreate the mirthful magic of Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiya.”

The Akshay-Priyadarshan comedy will be produced by Ekta Kapoor. It starts shooting in September.

