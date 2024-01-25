Varun Dhawan had an eventful 2023 as his film Bawaal was adjudged as the most-watched OTT flick last year. Atlee, meanwhile, also rocked the show in 2023 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. It was the biggest hit of the year across all languages. This year, both have joined hands for an interesting action entertainer, which also marks Atlee’s first film as a producer. All this while, the film was addressed as VD18, its working title, and as per reports, the film has got a title.

SCOOP: Varun Dhawan’s next with Atlee titled Baby John

If reports are to be believed, the actioner will be called Baby John. Yesterday, the makers of the film got the Censor Certificate for its teaser from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). That’s when the word spread about its quirky and unique title. Reports also state that Baby John’s teaser will be unveiled in a few days, most probably on Saturday, January 27.

Apart from Varun Dhawan, Baby John also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff. It is directed by Kalees and is backed by Atlee and Priya Atlee’s A For Apple Studios, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios. It is the remake of Atlee’s 2016 directorial Theri, starring Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson.

The film went on floors in August last year in Mumbai, followed by an extensive schedule in Kochi. As per reports, Varun suffered an injury in the Mumbai schedule. The casting is significant as Varun will be seen in an out-and-out massy action role for the first time. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh is a popular name even for Hindi-speaking markets and this marks her debut Bollywood film. Wamiqa Gabbi, on the other hand, went on a high in 2023 with the success of her web show Jubilee and her web film, Khufiya.

It now remains to be seen when Baby John will be released in cinemas and whether the release date will be unveiled in the teaser.

