The wedding festivities of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal have started at the Mansion House in Alibaug. The two families have booked the entire resort for the three day festivities with the grand wedding on Sunday. However the family has been very discreet about the wedding and have kept their mouth shut about the same.

On Friday, the couple reportedly had an intimate mehendi ceremony in the presence of close family members. Popular mehendi artist Veena Nagda was also seen at the venue on Friday evening. On Saturday, there will be a sangeet ceremony followed by the wedding ceremony on Sunday.

Owing to the popularity of the couple and the presence of paparazzi outside the venue to capture moments from the big day, the Dalal's and Dhawan's have increased security in order to safeguard the couple's privacy on their big day.

Around the venue, a tight security cover has been spotted with a number of guards surrounding the venue. Additional CCTV cameras have also been installed in the venue to ensure that things go smoothly. Flex boards have been put up around the venue to ensure that no outsider can peek into the venue or have access to it.

Apart from that, reports state that the family members have instructed the staff at The Mansion House as well as the guests to not use their cell phones.

According to the reports, their wedding will have a COVID-19 restricted list. The wedding will have 40 members from both families in Alibaug. They will stay in a resort from January 22 to 26 and plan to return to Mumbai post that. While there are lots of lists floating around of the celebrities attending the wedding, the guest list includes close family and friends only.

