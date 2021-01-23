Bollywood Hungama

MONSTA X to release their Japanese single ‘Wanted’ on March 10 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

MONSTA X is making a comeback soon! In November 2020, the popular Korean pop group released their highly anticipated third full-length album 'Fatal Love' along with the title track 'Love Killa'. Receiving accolades and ending the year with multiple award-wins, the group - composed of six members namely Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. - is set to start the year on a big note.

According to reports in Korean media, MONSTA X will be releasing their Japanese single 'Wanted' on March 10. The fans, MonBebe, are quite excited to kick off the year on a musical note. MONSTA X last released their second Japanese album 'Phenomenon' on August 21, 2019, which included Japanese versions of Korean title tracks, 'Alligator' and 'Shoot Out'.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X recently was announced as the brand ambassador of Urban Decay cosmetics, via a photoshoot with Beauty+ Magazine.

Earlier this week, it was also reported that member I.M will be releasing his first solo track in February 2021. The fans have a lot to look forward to this year as the band continues to explore music in different ways.

In 2020, MONSTA X had two album releases - 'Fantasia' and 'Fatal Love' and both were very well received.

ALSO READ: MONSTA X makes fiery comeback with ‘Love Killa’ from ‘Fatal Love’ album

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

