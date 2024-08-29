The eagerly anticipated trailer for Binny and Family is set to be launched on August 29, 2024. The star-studded event will feature the presence of Varun Dhawan, his family, and the film's cast and crew. Ektaa R Kapoor, the renowned producer, will grace the occasion as a special guest. She will be joined by the debutante Anjini Dhawan, who plays the titular role in the film.

Star Cast and Crew in Attendance

The entire cast of Binny and Family will be present at the trailer launch. This includes Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar, Charu Shankar, and Naman Tripathy. The film's director, Ssanjay Tripaathy, along with co-presenters Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and producer Mahaveer Jain will also attend the event.

Binny and Family Release Date

The heartwarming family comedy Binny and Family is scheduled to hit theaters on September 20, 2024. It is worth noting that the film was earlier scheduled to release on August 30. Speaking of changing the release date, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Binny And Family will now be released on September 20. The decision was taken collectively by the makers. They are overwhelmed with the response generated by the film at the test screenings. Also, those from the film industry, who have seen the film, have raved about the film’s subject and the performances. Hence, the producers realized that they should look at the best release period. After careful analysis, they realized that September 20 is apt and this is how the new release date was locked.”

