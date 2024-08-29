Sunny Leone's cosmetic brand Star Struck has been making waves in the beauty industry. After entering the Delhi markets recently, Sunny Leone launched the brand in Ranchi, in collaboration with Looks Salon. Known for providing an array of cruelty-free products at an affordable range, Star Struck has emerged as one of the most demanded and loved brands in India. It has also become synonymous with confidence for its users. With the brand’s increase in physical presence, Sunny Leone aims to deliver an unparalleled beauty experience.

After Delhi, Sunny Leone launches Star Struck in Ranchi

Beyond Ranchi, Delhi/NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore, Star Struck will soon be stepping foot in Kolkata too. While it is not unknown that Star Struck is ruling the Indian markets, it is simultaneously establishing itself in international markets including Dubai, London, Abu Dhabi and others.

On the work front, Sunny is gearing up for the release of her film Quotation Gang. She also has Petta Rap in the pipeline, which will see her sharing the screen space with Prabhudeva. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30. She is also working alongside Himesh Reshammiya in Badass Ravikumar. The film, which will be released in October this year, also stars Prabhudeva in a negative role. Beyond these, the actress also has an untitled Malayalam film in the pipeline, which hit the floors earlier this year.

